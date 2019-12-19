ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was indicted Thursday for a June attempted carjacking that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old.
Jalen Exavier Simms was indicted Thursday on charges of attempted carjacking and shooting a gun that resulted in the killing of Jabari Clark.
Clark was shot in the head in the 3100 block of Rauschenbach in north St. Louis City on June 3.
Surveillance footage shows two men attempt to carjack Clark's 2012 Dodge Ram truck and then run behind a man with handguns.
Officials said if Simms get convicted, he may face life imprisonment.
