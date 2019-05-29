HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man accused of intentionally setting a fire at a Hazelwood apartment complex is facing charges.
Joseph Johnson, 23, is charged with first-degree arson.
Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to the Knollwood Apartments, near Interstate 270 and Dunn Road. Authorities told News 4 there was extensive damage to two apartment units at the location.
A fire official said the fire is believed to have started in a barbecue pit.
According to authorities, a person of interest was taken into custody to determine if he had any involvement in the suspicious fire. That person was later taken to the hospital with a self-inflected gunshot wound. Police have not said if that person is Johnson.
Bomb and arson investigators were on the scene during the early morning hours.
The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire.
Johnson is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
