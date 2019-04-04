ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man is accused of impersonating an officer and chasing after a victim who crashed.
Anthony Townsend, 27, is charged with impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
Police say he used flashing emergency lights on his car to chase after a victim in a Kia Optima on February 27.
The victim then crashed into multiple cars in the 100 block of E. Grand in St. Louis City.
