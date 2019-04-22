ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man faces charges after running from police and intentionally hitting a cop car with his car twice, according to police.
Christopher Cooper is facing second-degree assault, resisting or interfering with arrest and possession charges.
In a probable cause statement, a St. Charles County officer responded to a call for a possible man attempting to run over a person with a vehicle in a Burger King parking lot on First Capitol Drive. When he arrived, the officer said he saw a silver Chevy Monte Carlo exit the Burger King parking lot and turn towards a nearby Quiktrip where it stopped near a gas pump.
When the officer tried to conduct and investigative traffic stop on the car, the car failed to yield and exited the Quiktrip parking lot by making an illegal turn to go southbound on First Capitol Drive.
The officer pursued the car to the overpass at First Capitol Drive and I-70, where another officer had stopped near the eastbound I-70 entrance ramp. The driver tried to elude the officer’s vehicles by making a few u-turns in the middle of the intersection, and intentionally struck the other officer’s patrol vehicle two times, causing the officer inside to injure his shoulder.
The statement said the driver then traveled over the center concrete island fast enough to get over it and gain entry to eastbound I-70. One of the car’s front wheel tires went flat when it hit the curb, but the driver continued towards I-70.
Multiple officers boxed the car in near eastbound I-70 and Convention Center Drive. When the felony traffic stop was conducted, the officers discovered the driver was Cooper.
When police searched the vehicle, they discovered a small metal pipe with marijuana residue and a black digital scale also with residue, police said.
