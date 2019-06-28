EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man and woman are facing charges after a toddler was allegedly sexual abused and drugged in the Metro East.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said charges had been filed against Matthew S. Miller, 40, of St. Louis, and Lacey N. Take, 31, of Troy, after a hospital alerted police in Troy, Illinois to possible sexual abuse involving a minor.
According to court documents, Anderson Hospital contacted police in Troy on June 23 in reference to a 2-year-old girl being sexually abused. The toddler was then taken to a St. Louis children’s hospital for further evaluation.
The charges allege that Miller sexually assaulted the child on several occasions and gave her cocaine during one of the encounters.
According to the charges, Take, who was responsible for the toddler's welfare, knew of the abuse and allowed Miller to have contact with the child knowing he had abused her. In addition, Take allegedly failed to get the child medical treatment after she sustained injuries to her mouth.
Miller was charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and three counts of aggravated battery. His bond was set at $1 million.
Take was charged with one count of permitting sexual abuse of a child and two counts of child endangerment. Her bond was set at $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.