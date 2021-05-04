SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A Memphis, Tennessee man is facing charges, accused of forcing a woman off I-44, then kidnapping her and sexually assaulting her at a hotel where he was staying.
Broderick Wright, 36, is charged with rape, sodomy and second-degree kidnapping. On April 24, authorities say the victim saw Wright in her South City neighborhood a few minutes before she put her five kids in her car and got onto westbound I-44. While driving on the highway, Wright pulled up alongside the woman and forced her off the road, left his car on the side of the highway, walked up to her car and forced her to get into the passenger's seat, prosecutors allege.
Wright is accused of then driving to the victim's house and dropping off her kids before driving her to the Red Roof Inn where he was staying and sexually assaulting her in his room. Wright then allegedly forced the victim to drive him back to his car.
