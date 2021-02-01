ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 27-year-old Chicago man is accused of following a woman while she was in Forest Park, before he choked, sexually abused and robbed her.
Island Bonner is charged with assault, sexual abuse and property damage. Bonner walked past a 25-year-old woman while she was on a running trail between Grand Drive and Union Drive Saturday afternoon. Police say Bonner then started to follow the victim, who, fearing for her safety, ran, but Bonner chased after her.
The woman then hid in nearby bush, and thinking Bonner was gone, climbed out. Police say Bonner then punched the woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. Bonner is accused of then getting on top of the woman, inappropriately touching her and choking her.
Bonner then allegedly took the woman's iPhone, but dropped it and ran. He was later arrested.
