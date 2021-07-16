ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An arrest has been made after a shot was fired in New Town St. Charles Friday morning.
According to St. Charles City police, 38-year-old Robert Stewart got into an argument with another man at 1 a.m. outside on the patio area of the Wine Bar and Padavans Sports Bar.
The man and Stewart knew each other and were arguing over Stewart's girlfriend's relationship with the man. Police said Stewart pulled a gun from his waistband, threatened the man by calling him racial slurs and ordered him to get on his knees. An acquaintance to both men tried to intervene, but Stewart pointed the gun at him and told him to get back. The man ran from the area and then Stewart fired one shot into the air.
Detectives executed a search warrant at Stewart's home on Reed Crossing Place and found Stewart along with a loaded 9mm handgun. Stewart was taken into custody shortly after 6 a.m.
No one was injured in the incident. Two counts of unlawful use of a weapon charges have been issued against Stewart. He is being held at the St. Charles County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
