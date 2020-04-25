EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An East St. Louis man is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old woman.
Kraig Appleton, 29, is charged with first-degree murder.
Police allege he shot Kelli Farrell in the stomach in the 2900 block of Converse Avenue on Monday.
Appleton is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.
