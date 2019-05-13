CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago man has been accused of falsely reporting a bomb threat and the shootings of police officers.
Prosecutors say 22-year-old Terreance King, who had his initial court hearing on Sunday, used his cellphone to make at least 10 such calls to emergency dispatchers.
Prosecutors add that King told them he would report the made-up incidents were happening near his home because he liked watching emergency crews respond.
King must post 10% of a $25,000 to be released from custody. Once free on bond, he will be electronically monitored and confined to his apartment.
A public defender told a judge that King was enrolled a federally funded job and educational training program and lacked the money to post bail.
