CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Clayton say a man who exposed himself to young customers at a Starbucks in mid-November has been charged.
Dana Ivy, 54, is charged with two counts of attempted enticement of a child.
According to police, on Thursday, Nov. 12, he inappropriately exposed himself to juveniles inside the Starbucks at 7645 Wydown Blvd around 9 a.m.
He left the store between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m.
Witnesses told police they saw him walk northbound on S. Hanley Road after leaving the store.
He was arrested Tuesday.
Authorities believe he may be behind other similar incidents in the St. Louis area.
Police say he is also considered a person of interest in burglaries from two office buildings in Clayton’s central business district. He is associated with an older model silver or gray Buick sedan and may identify himself as “Andre”.
Anyone with further information is asked to call CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-8477.
