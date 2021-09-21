EDWARDSVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East man is accused of exposing himself near two Edwardsville schools.
On Sept. 17 police were notified that a man was exposing himself near the Edwardsville High School around 7:10 a.m. When officers arrived to the area, the suspect ran off and was eventually captured by a member of the SIUE Police Department. He was allegedly found to be in possession of a substance that field tested positive for cocaine.
Upon the suspect’s capture, police looked at surveillance video from a Sept. 1 incident near the Edwardsville Head Start and identified him as the suspect in the case. On that date, a woman reported she was walking down Main Street when a man approached her while exposing himself.
The suspect is both case was identified as Jeremiah D. Theiss, a registered child sex offender in the State of Illinois. On Sept. 20 The Glen Carbon resident was charged with two counts of presence within a school zone by a child sex offender, two counts of public indecency and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released.
Anyone with additional details regarding Theiss or the incidents is encouraged to contact Edwardsville Police Department Detective Mark Lask at 618-656-2131.
