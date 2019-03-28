EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 26-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly crashed into a Eureka restaurant.
Christopher Zotta of Pacific, Mo. is charged with DWI with serious physical injury and leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury.
Around 9:30 p.m., a car crashed into Poor Richard’s Bar and Restaurant before the Zotta allegedly backed out and drove off. Witnesses said the driver backed into the bar before leaving.
Stella Zombo has been working at the restaurant, where she is now a manager, for the last 14 years. She told News 4 to walk into a place she’s called home, and see it destroyed was devastating.
“It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” Zombo said. “It’s kind of like ‘Cheers,’ everyone knows your name when you come here.”
Three people Zombo has come to love were in the car’s path.
Jim Devine, a regular at Poor Richard’s, said he left about an hour before the driver barreled through.
“I was right here, thing is if I would have still been here, I would have been dead,” Devine said. “You just never think it’s going to happen. I’m just glad I left.”
A lot of questions remain as the Poor Richard’s family tries to piece together how this could happen.
“How he got through those pillars, there’s not a black mark anywhere, it’s like he had to mean to do it,” Devine said.
The thing about family is when tragedy hits it’s all hand on deck, or in this case, bar to get things back to normal.
“We’ll fix it and it’ll be good it’s just going to take a lot of money and time,” Devine told News 4.
Police said Zotta drove off but was arrested after some restaurant customers followed him until officers could get there. He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $25,000 bond.
Poor Richard’s hopes to re-open as soon as possible.
