MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis County man is facing charges for allegedly participating in sex trafficking and prostitution at a Maryland Heights motel.
Eric Bailey, 39, is charged with trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation and promoting prostitution. Prosecutors allege he recruited and kept two people in a room at the Motel 6 in Maryland Heights, and provided narcotics in exchange for sex with clients that he found through a website. Prosecutors say he would supervise the sex acts and keep a high percentage of the money exchanged.
If convicted, Bailey could face up to 24 years in prison.
