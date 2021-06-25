Eric Emmanuel Bailey mugshot

Eric Emmanuel Bailey is facing charges after police say he was with two people in a motel room and had them perform sex acts on people for money.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis County man is facing charges for allegedly participating in sex trafficking and prostitution at a Maryland Heights motel.

Eric Bailey, 39, is charged with trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation and promoting prostitution. Prosecutors allege he recruited and kept two people in a room at the Motel 6 in Maryland Heights, and provided narcotics in exchange for sex with clients that he found through a website. Prosecutors say he would supervise the sex acts and keep a high percentage of the money exchanged.

If convicted, Bailey could face up to 24 years in prison.

