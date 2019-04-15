CHARLACK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect who is accused of carjacking a woman at a Schnucks in Bridgeton before leading officers on a chase and crashing into a police cruiser has been charged.
Eddie Edwards, 22, is charged with first-degree robbery.
A police pursuit began around 8:45 p.m. after an armed carjacking at a Bridgeton Schnucks on Sunday. Police say Edwards confronted a woman who had just loaded her groceries into her blue 2013 Chevy Cruse.
Edwards allegedly threatened to shoot her and took her key fob and purse before driving away in her car and leading officers on a chase.
The pursuit went through St. Ann and ended in Charlack, which the St. Ann Police Department patrols.
Police said Edwards dropped off a second suspect and crashed into a St. Ann police officer's vehicle head-on at Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden.
Officials said the officer, who was taken to a hospital, is gong to be okay.
Edwards and another suspect who has not been identified were taken into custody.
This is the second police chase in a week where a St. Ann patrol car was struck. The police chief told News 4 his officers will chase criminals to send a message: Stay out of St. Ann.
Edwards is being held on a $75,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.