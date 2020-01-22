WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home in Washington, Mo., threatening her with a gun and raping her.
Christopher Isgriggs, 26, of Washington, is charged with first-degree rape, burglary and armed criminal action.
Police said the incident happened on October 4, 2019. A 26-year-old woman came home from work and said she found Isgriggs hiding inside her home. She told officers he then threatened her with a gun, raped her and assaulted her.
Isgriggs was arrested Tuesday. He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.