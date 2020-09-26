CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a home in Caseyville, Illinois and holding the people inside against their will.
Nathan Loyet is charged with home invasion while discharging a firearm, unlawful restraint and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police say they received a call Friday from a woman who stated that her home and been broken into and that multiple shots had been fired. Officers say that Loyet also held multiple people in the home against their will.
Police say they took him into custody after a brief foot chase and struggle.
Loyet is being held on a $100,000 bond.
