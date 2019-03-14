WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Union, Mo. man is facing charges for allegedly beating up another man in the parking lot of a JCPenney store.
Billy Bradley, 27, is charged with second-degree assault.
Police say he punched a 27-year-old man and kicked him in the head in the parking lot of the JCPenney in Washington, Mo. on Saturday.
The victim suffered severe facial injuries.
Bradley is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $40,000 bond.
