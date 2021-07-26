BARNHART, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man is facing charges after throwing a double amputee outside a gas station in Barnhart.
Robert Brooks III, of House Springs, is charged with second-degree assault of a special victim. Police say he assaulted a 70-year-old double amputee outside a gas station on July 18. The incident was caught on surveillance camera.
According to charges, the elderly man confronted Brooks after he noticed he had parked in a handicap reserved space without a handicap placard. The man said he had to park his car at the gas pump because Brooks was in the handicap space.
Police said as Brooks left the store, the man asked him if he had a handicap placard. Brooks became angry and yelled at the man and said, "Get the f--- out of the way!" Brooks then grabbed the man and forcefully threw him to the ground. His head hit the ground first and then hit the right side of his head on the concrete curb. Brooks fled the area in his car nearly running the man who was laying next to the front driver wheel, police said.
The man suffered bruising and swelling to the right side of his head.
Brooks is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.
