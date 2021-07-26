BARNHART, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man is facing charges, accused of beating a double amputee outside a gas station in Barnhart.
Robert Brooks III, of House Springs, is charged with second-degree assault of a special victim. Police say he assaulted a 70-year-old double amputee outside a gas station on July 18. The incident was caught on surveillance camera. The victim is still feeling the ill effects of the attack, deputies say.
Brooks is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.
