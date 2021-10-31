CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A 41-year-old man is facing charges for trying to carjack several people in Creve Coeur, Mo. Saturday night.
Jamaal Rich, of West County, is charged with three counts of attempted vehicle hijacking and one count of resisting arrest. Around 8:45 Saturday night, police say they received a call about a robbery in the 12600 block of Olive. A victim claimed a man assaulted him, stole from him and tried to enter his car.
A nearby Creve Coeur officer noticed Rich, who matched the suspect's description, on a parking lot in the 12500 block of Olive. As the officer approached, police say he spotted Rich trying to open the door of a car in attempt to steal it, but the owner sped off. Police say Rich tried to steal another car when he opened the door and yelled for the two occupants to get out.
As the officer approached, he turned on his sirens and then got out. When he tried to take Rich into custody, police say Rich resisted arrest but other officers helped subdue Rich, and took him into custody. Rich and the first officer at the scene suffered minor injuries, police say.
Rich is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
