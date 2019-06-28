WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges for allegedly attacking woman while she jogged in Washington, Mo.
Dennis Kennedy, 35, is charged with fourth-degree assault, first-degree harassment and possession of a controlled substance.
On June 19, police say he grabbed the woman’s buttocks and tried to pull down her pants.
Officers say they later found cloudy liquid in his backpack.
