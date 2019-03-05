LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities arrested a 39-year-old man accused of molesting and sexually assaulting a young girl inside his home in Lincoln County Friday.
Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation on Feb. 15 after receiving a report of a statutory rape involving a girl under the age of 12.
According to police, the girl told investigators she was sexually assaulted and molested by 39-year-old Herbert Welch for over a year. She said the incident happened when she would visit his home on Silver Maple Lane in Lincoln County.
It is unknown how Welch and the victim knew each other.
Officers took the 39-year-old into custody.
While speaking to investigators, Welch said he never had sexual contact with the girl.
He was charged with first degree statutory rape of a person less than 12-year-old, statutory sodomy and first degree child molestation.
He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.
