Man accused in two Madison County homicides

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 39-year-old man is facing charges in connection with two shootings that occurred in Madison County in 2021.

Larry Lovett is charged with four counts of first-degree, and is also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Prosecutors say he was involved in the fatal shooting of Ahmaad Nunley, who was found fatally shot near the intersection of Route 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City on August 2. Another victim was also shot in the incident. Two other suspects have been arrested in connection with Nunley's death.

Lovett is also accused in the fatal shooting of Andre Hutson, which happened on Wayne Lanter Avenue in Madison on December 7. Another suspect has also been charged in connection with that shooting.

Lovett was arrested in St. Louis County and is being held on a bond of $5 million for Nunley's murder and a $3 million bond for Hutson's murder.