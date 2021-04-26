ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 38-year-old man is accused of shooting two victims during a domestic incident in Dellwood Sunday.
Matthew Mays is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Officials with the North County Police Cooperative said two men, 22 and 24, were shot in the area of Trask and Dowd in Dellwood around 2:30 p.m. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Mays was arrested a few hours later. He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
No other information was released.
