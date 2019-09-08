NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A man is in critical condition after being shot by his nephew in the Ville neighborhood overnight.
According to police, a man was cleaning his gun in the 4200 block of North Market when it went off around 2 a.m. The bullet struck his uncle, who was nearby, in the stomach.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
