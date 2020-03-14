ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man accidentally shot himself outside the St. Charles Convention Center Saturday afternoon.
The convention center is hosting a 2-day gun and knife show this weekend.
Crews responded to the convention center's parking lot for an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.
A 21-year-old man had accidentally shot himself in the left lower leg.
The man was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
