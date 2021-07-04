ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - He's like the real-life Forrest Gump, running across America, and Sunday, he made a special stop in St. Louis.
Stan Cottrell, 78, has been an ultra-long distance runner his whole life, running nearly 270,000 miles. He is currently going from Los Angeles to Washington DC, collecting donations for kids in need.
"$10 makes a difference, it buys a coat for a child out there, and from the warmth of your heart to the shivering shaking little child in the winter, it will make a difference and that child will be step closer to having hope," said Cottrell.
He says his endurance is truly a testament to what the body can do, he says he has run through 100-degree temperatures and snow storms.
