ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the City of St. Louis Friday morning.
The victim was found dead around 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of Union and Wells in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Saturday, police identified as 75-year-old George Groves of North City.
No other details have been released.
Anyone who has any information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.