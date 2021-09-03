JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man from Catawissa was killed in a Thursday night crash in Jefferson County.
Norman Andrews’ 2012 Ford F-250 traveled off the left side of Dittmer Catawissa Road east of Calvey Creek Road and overturned into a creek. The truck landed on a large rock.
The 74-year-old was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
