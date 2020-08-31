O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 69-year-old man from Winfield, Missouri, has died after being beaten in O'Fallon, Mo. Sunday morning.
Around 11:30 a.m., police arrived to the highway just west of Route K for a report of a fight in progress. Investigators said the driver of a 2019 or 2020 dark colored Dodge Ram diesel truck with a white car trailer stopped behind a dark blue Ford F150 on the side of the road.
The man then got out of his truck and assaulted a 69-year-old man before speeding down Interstate 64 and heading south on Highway DD. It is unclear what led up to the fight.
On Monday, Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the 69-year-old man died from his injuries.
MSHP cannot confirm at this time if the assault was an incident of road rage.
Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect. He is described as a white man in his mid 30s or 40s. The trailer attached to his truck has ramps that were vertical not flat.
MSHP is asking for anyone who witnessed the assault to contact them at 636-300-2800
