NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 65-year-old man was shot and killed in North City Monday evening.
Police say the shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Goodfellow and Dressell, which is just east of the city’s border with Pine Lawn. The victim was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Other information was not immediately known.
