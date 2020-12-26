UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two men died in a murder-suicide that occurred in University City Thursday, police say.
Officers found two men, Dorsey Brown, 65, and Ronald Ergene, 63, shot in the 6500 block of Crest Avenue north of Olive Boulevard just after 3:30 p.m. Both men died from their injuries.
Police later determined that Ergene killed Brown and then turned the gun on himself.
No other information was released.
This murder-suicide happened shortly after officers in St. Louis City found two men shot to death inside a car. Another man was also killed earlier in the day in South City.
A total of six deadly shootings occurred in the St. Louis area on Christmas Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.