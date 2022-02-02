You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man, 61, killed in Jefferson County crash Tuesday night

  • Posted
  • Posted
  • 0
New Blue Crash Generic
KMOV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Byrnes Mill man was killed in a Tuesday night crash.

The crash occurred at 7:10 p.m. at Franks Road and Sandy Bluff Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kenneth Downey was killed when his 1997 Chrysler Town and Country crashed into a tree.

Downey, 61, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.