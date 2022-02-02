Man, 61, killed in Jefferson County crash Tuesday night

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Byrnes Mill man was killed in a Tuesday night crash.
The crash occurred at 7:10 p.m. at Franks Road and Sandy Bluff Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kenneth Downey was killed when his 1997 Chrysler Town and Country crashed into a tree.
Downey, 61, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
