ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.

Officers with the North County Precinct were called to the 6200 block of Fort Bellefontaine Road just after 8:30 p.m. after a car crashed into a tree. Reginald Davis, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the car.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with details is urged to contact investigators or CrimeStoppers.

