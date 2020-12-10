ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Mark Twain neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Samuel Spires was found shot on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of Lillian around 1:30 p.m., according to police.
Spires was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
No information regarding a possible suspect has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
