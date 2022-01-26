Man, 46, found dead in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 46-year-old man was found dead in East St. Louis Tuesday.
The Illinois State Police Department was called to investigate after Thomas K. DeWalt was found dead in the 600 block of North 74 Street. His cause of death has not been released.
Anyone with information regarding DeWalt’s death is encouraged to contact the Public Safety Enforcement Group at 618-343-5239 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
