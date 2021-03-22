ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 30-year-old man was killed when his car hit a pole on the side of Halls Ferry Road in north St. Louis County overnight.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jabari J. Perkins was killed when he lost control of his 2018 Nissan Sentra and it went off the road and struck a pole near St. Cyr Road shortly after midnight. Troopers said Perkins was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Perkins was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
