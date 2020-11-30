FRANKIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 30-year-old man was killed when another driver crossed over the center lane of a road in Franklin County and hit his car head-on Saturday afternoon.
The accident happened near the intersection of Route HH and Wildwood Lane around 2:30 p.m.
Police say Daniel French of Pacific, Mo. was driving a 2017 Ford Fiesta on Route HH when a 2002 Ford F250 crossed the center lane and hit the Fiesta.
French was pronounced dead at the scene.
