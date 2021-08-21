ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed near a north St. Louis City park Saturday.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a 29-year-old man shot multiple times inside a car in the 4000 block of North Grand just after 3 p.m. This is right next to Fairground Park in the Fairgrounds neighborhood. The victim was later identified as Cameron Jones of North City.
The circumstances of the shooting haven't been released yet.
