CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 29-year-old was killed in a Wednesday night crash in Clinton County.
Illinois State Police officials said Arron Wilcox of Beckemeyer, Illinois was driving westbound on New US Highway 50 west of Il-27. He lost control of the car and crashed his Chevrolet into a Cadillac driving eastbound. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Wilcox was pronounced dead on the scene.
A 21-year-old man in the Cadillac was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 34-year-old woman in the Cadillac suffered minor injuries.
No other information was released.
