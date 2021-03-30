NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was found fatally shot in a car in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.
According to police, a car with heavy ballistic damage was found just before 3:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Spring. Terrell Moore, 29, was found dead inside of the car after being shot multiple times.
Anyone with information regarding Moore's death is encouraged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
