ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 27-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving was struck head-on by another car driving into oncoming traffic.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigators said Te Lindsey, of Florissant, was driving northbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard around 8:45 Monday night when another car, a 2016 Nissan Rogue, struck his car while driving southbound in the northbound lanes. The crash happened south of Haviland Road, in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
Lindsey was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the car, a 47-year-old Spanish Lake man, was rushed to a St. Louis hospital with moderate injuries.
