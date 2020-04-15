NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 27-year-old man is charged after a deadly shooting in north St. Louis Monday.
Tyric Costello Jr. is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 28-year-old Jeremiah Williams.
Just before 1 p.m., officers found Williams lying in the 5400 block of Enright with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information should contact police at 314-444-5371.
