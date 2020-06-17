ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have identified a 26-year-old man who was injured during a double shooting in north St. Louis Tuesday.
Police said two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds around 12:45 a.m.
Anthony Stevenson was later pronounced dead.
The second shooting victim was treated and released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
