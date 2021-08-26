VELDA CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man is dead following a shooting in Velda City Thursday afternoon.
Velda City officers responded to the 7100 block of Glenmore Avenue at 3:45 p.m. They found a man, later identified as Robert Crutchfield, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The 26-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with any information on this incident can remain anonymous by calling 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.