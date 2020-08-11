ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found in dead in St. Louis’ Mount Pleasant neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Jerald Massey was found dead inside a vehicle in the 2900 block of Mount Pleasant around 2 p.m. Police said the 25-year-old had suffered puncture wounds.
There are no known suspects at this time, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.
