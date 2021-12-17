Jacob Stevenson mugshot

Jacob Stevenson, of Imperial, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. 

 Jefferson County Sheriff

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 24-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly Jefferson County shooting that happened in late October.

Jacob Stevenson, of Imperial, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Around 7 a.m. on October 30, deputies found 30-year-old James Rhodes, of Imperial, wounded on the side of the 4400 block of East Four Ridge Road. Rhodes later died after arriving at a hospital. 

Stevenson was attested by Eureka police Thursday. Police believe Stevenson and Rhodes did not know each other.

