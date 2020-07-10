ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 23-year-one man is accused of shooting a woman in the head and chest outside a store in north St. Louis Wednesday evening.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Aubert Avenue just after 6 p.m. Crime scene tape was up around a store called Gen X.
Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. She was later identified as 21-year-old Malasia Pruitt.
Police said a 23-year-old suspect was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. Nolin Holder was later charged with murder first and armed criminal action in Pruitt's death.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
