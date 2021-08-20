ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An arrest was made Friday in the death of a police officer struck by a car on the McKinley Bridge in early August.
Prosecutors in Madison County, Illinois have charged Caleb Campbell, 22, with first-degree murder, reckless homicide, aggravated fleeing a police officer, failure to report an accident involving a personal injury or death and failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death. He is currently being held in jail in Missouri on unrelated charges.
Brooklyn police officer Brian Pierce, Jr., 24, was killed by a driver fleeing police in the early morning hours of August 4.
Officer Pierce was one of the several officers responding to a call that led to a police chase. Pierce was on the McKinley Bridge setting up spike strips to stop the driver of the red Dodge Charger. The driver kept going, hitting and killing Pierce. The driver left the Charger on the Missouri side of the bridge in St. Louis and the he remained on the run for more than two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.